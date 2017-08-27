Only in Express
In a marathon World Badminton Championships final, PV Sindhu ends runners-up; settles for silver medal

Updated on August 27, 2017 10:02 pm
    PV Sindhu had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships after losing the women’s singles final to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the final of the competition. Sindhu made a fine comeback after losing the first game to win the second game. The game was in neck and neck situation as both the shuttlers showed great character. However, it was Nozomi who marched her way to win her maiden World Championships title.

    This is the first time in the history of World Badminton Championships that two Indian shuttlers managed to take podium in a single edition.

    PV Sindhu now has three World Championships medals to her name. Earlier, she had won two bronze medals at the previous two editions.

    After taking a 11-5 lead, PV Sindhu went down losing the first game 19-21. However, she made a comeback winning the second game 22-20. (Source: File)

    PV Sindhu becomes second Indian shuttler to settle for silver at the World Badminton Championships. Earlier, Saina Nehwal had achieved the feat as she had lost to Carolina Marin in 2015 edition.

    PV Sindhu had made her way into the finals of World Badminton Championships by defeating China's Chen Yufie 21-13, 21-10.

    Despite a terrific start, Saina Nehwal allowed Nozomi Okuhara claw back into the contest and pouch the semifinal of the World Championships 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 in three games.

    PV Sindhu is also India's only shuttler to win a silver medal in Olympics. Sindhu won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin.

    1. L
      lakshmi das
      Aug 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm
      there are no losers in sports unlike in politics. sindhu mmade us proud. the japanese girl was equally good and ended up as "better' it was a terrific game both of them are world champions
