ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Winners from previous editions

South Africa and West Indies were up against each other in Dhaka in the final of inaugural tournament. West Indies batted first and Philo Wallace scored a hundred to anchor his team to a total of 245 in 49.3 overs. Proteas Hansie captain Cronje took the responsibility and guided his side to a 4-wicket win in the final. He remained unbeaten at 61. (Source: Express Archive)

In 2002, India met new Zealand in the final. India were restricted to 264/6 after captain Sourav Ganuly scored a magnificent hundred during the course. Fleming's side was reduced to 132/5 during the chase but Chris Cairns took up the challenge and played a riveting knock of 102* while on the other side it was Chris Harris who chipped in with 46. New Zealand won the match and trophy by 4 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

2003 Champions Trophy had to settle down with an unusual result when the trophy was shared between the two sides, India and Sri Lanka after both the finals were washed out due to rain.

The 2004 Champions Trophy final took place in London. Brian Lara after winning the toss invited the hosts to bat first. England managed a total of 217 in 49.4 overs. England kept troubling the Caribbean batting line up to reduce them to 135/7 and later left them tottering at 147/8. Ian Bradshaw and Browne decided to write a different script. The two remained unbeaten in a partnership of 71 runs for the ninth wicket to win the match for their team by 2 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

In 2006 edition final, batting first, West Indies were bundled out for 138 in 30.4 overs. In reply, the target was reduced to 116 in 35 overs for Australia after D/L method came into play. Australia won the match by 8 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

Australia played their second Champions Trophy final on the trot and they took on New Zealand in Centurion in this edition. New Zealand scored 200/9 in 50 overs. Shane Watson's unbeaten 105 and Cameron White's 62 anchored them to a six-wicket win. (Source: Express Archive)