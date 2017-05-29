ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli-led India all set to defend title

Champions Trophy 2013 winners India has a strong chance of defending the title. The key player for Indian team without a doubt is captain Virat Kohli who is currently the best one-day batsman. Kohli has performed exceptionally well in one-day matches with an average of 53.12. His presence on the field as captain sets an attacking approach which will help India to build pressure on the opposition side. Kohli on his day can thrash any bowling attack in the world and for a player like him IPL form won't affect his mental strength. (Source: File)

Shikhar Dhawan will play a crucial role in Indian batting line-up. The attacking opener is in great touch after regaining his form in the IPL. He scored 479 in his 14 matches in IPL and after making a comeback from his thumb injury he'll be a huge threat for the bowlers specially in powerplay overs. (Source: File)

Rohit Sharma has been out of the one-day team since October 2016. After his thigh injury he was out for four months. He played his last on-day against New Zealand in October. It'll not be easy to make a comeback in the side after staying away for seven months but his recent IPL title win as captain will surely provide him confidence ahead of the Champions trophy. (Source: File)

The attacking masterpiece Ajinkya Rahane will be a huge threat for the opposition bowlers with his ability to stay at the crease and hold the innings, allowing other batsmen to play freely. (Source: Reuters)

In every ICC Tournament, Yuvraj Singh has been India's trump card, providing a strong presence on the field and being ruthless while batting on his day. Yuvraj is a biggest asset for the Indian middle order with high expectations. (Source: File)

India's 'captain cool' is not handling the captaincy anymore which will allow MS Dhoni to play his natural game which can be devastating for any opposition. Dhoni provides stability to the young middle order and his ability to hit mammoth sixes in death overs is another added advantage for team India. (Source: File)

Dinesh Karthik will be playing one-day matches after 2014 when he last featured for the side against Afghanistan. Karthik will be a second wicket-keeper option in Dhoni's absence. (Source: File)

Another promising youngster has been given a chance to prove himself on the big stage. Jadhav last played a one-day match in January against England where he scored a blistering 90 but India lost that match. Jadhav will give his best if able to make it to playing XI. (Source: File)

India's Hardik Pandya bowls during their third one day international cricket match against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Source: AP)

India's spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja has been in splended form with the ball from past two years. In the last Champions Trophy, Jadeja bagged highest 12 wickets in the tournament. And his recent success with the ball in India's home season makes him 'the player to watch out for' in the Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

Ravichandran Ashwin is making his comeback in International cricket after two months. He can be very effective with the old ball and has performed really well in recent home series as well. After a long gap it will be interesting to see how Ashwin adjusts himself in England weather conditions. (Source: File)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in fantastic touch after grabbing 26 wickets in the IPL. He poses a big threat for the batsmen with the new ball and provide quick wickets, building pressure on opposition's top order batsmen. (Source: File)

The young fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah last played a one-day series in January where he went for runs. But in the IPL he has showed immense improvement, bowling with accuracy in death overs and some unplayable yorkers which makes him very effective in crunch situations of the match. (Source: File)

Mohammad Shami averages almost two wickets every game, after taking 87 wickets in just 47 matches, he has become a major reliable option for the Indian team. His ability to contain runs in death overs makes him more effective with the ball. (Source: File)