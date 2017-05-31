ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers attend opening dinner alongside other skippers; see pics

AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza attended the ICC Champions Trophy opening dinner. The tournament is set to schedule from June 1, Thursday where Eoin Morgan's side will take on Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh in the opener. (Source: Twitter)

AB de Villiers' South Africa is placed in Gropu B alongside Sri Lanka, India and South Africa. They will begin the tournament against Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

This is the first ICC Champions Trophy for Virat Kohli as captain. Kohli's troops will begin the campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

England are coming into the tournament with a series win over South Africa at home and would be seeking a positive start when they meet Bangladesh on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)