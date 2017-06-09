Latest News
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka chase down 322 to stun India

Published on June 9, 2017 1:34 am
    After a brilliant 91 against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma continued with his fine form with the bat as he scored 78 runs from 79 balls. (Source: AP)

    Shikhar Dhawan along with Rohit Sharma, once again gave India a solid start. The left-handed batsman went on to score his 10th ODI hundred and third in Champions Trophy, equalling Chris Gayle, Sourav Ganguly and Harshell Gibbs record. In his knock of 128 balls, Dhawan hit 15 fours and a six. (Source: PTI)

    Virat Kohli, who scored a fifty against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, was out on a duck.(Source: Reuters)

    MS Dhoni, under whom team India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, was brilliant with the bat as he scored 63 runs from 52 balls. By the time, Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get rid of Dhoni, team India's total was past 300. (Source: AP)

    Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers after his 2/70 from his 10 overs. However, Thisara Perera was more economical as he took one wicket for just 54 runs. (Source: Reuters)

    Danushka Gunathilaka gave a perfect start to Sri Lankan innings after the wicket of Dickwella. He along with Kusal Mendis forged a 159-run partnership. His knock of 76 was crucial for his side as they were chasing a mammoth set by India. (Source: Reuters)

    MS Dhoni once again showed why he is considered to be the safest hands behind the wicket and also the quickest. When he dislodged bails to run out Gunathilaka and end the 159-run partnership between him and Mendis. (Source: Reuters)

    Kusal Mendis provided a solid start after Sri Lanka lost an early with. He along with Gunathilaka added 159 runs to give a platform for Angelo Mathews. In his knock he smashed 11 fours and a maximum. (Source: AP)

    Angelo Mathews, who missed the first match due to an injury, made sure he makes the full use of the situation as he scored a 45-ball fifty and saw Sri Lanka beat India to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. (Source: Reuters)

