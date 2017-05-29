ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa ready for first ICC title

The current world number one side in one-dayers, South Africa, includes a deadly combination of attacking batsmen and in depth bowling attack in their squad which makes them the top-most contender to win the Champions Trophy. The Proteas captain AB De Villiers will play a huge role during their Champions Trophy campaign as the most versatile batsman in the world will look to regain his form, giving his best on the big stage. South Africa has won the Champions Trophy just once in 1998 and since then they haven't been able to remove the tag of chokers as they fail to reach the finish line in every major ICC tournament. (Source: File)

South Africa's in-form opening batsman Quinton de Kock has been impressive for his side, scoring on a consistent basis. With an average of 43. 84 he can provide a great start for South Africa in first fifteen overs. (Source: File)

South Africa's Mr. Dependable, Hashim Amla holds the key to their batting line-up. Amla has performed in all pressure situations, pulling his team out of it and taking them to the finish line. His valuable experience in the side will be useful for the youngsters in crucial matches. (Source: File)

David Miller's power-hitting shots will help the Proteas to chase 300 plus target or set the same, if batting first. His ability to connect well with the bat and his long range sixes makes him different from the other batsmen. (Source: File)

Jean Paul Duminy has been impressive for South Africa but not on a consistent basis. He has been out several times due to injuries. He also under-performed in the 2015 World Cup. But on his day he can be destructive with the bat, it will be interesting to see if this time he proves to be effective for his team. (Source: File)

Faf du Plessis Faf du Plessis emerged as one of South Africa's most consistent batsmen after Jacques Kallis retired. Du Plessis is strong on the front foot, has strong defence and likes to spend time at the crease. (Source: File)

Farhaan Behardien is another decorated South African player. A middle-order batsman and a medium pace-bowler. He could not remain on a consistent basis in the team and was left with limited opportunity, but he took the chances he got. (Source: File)

Wayne Parnell is an aggressive left-arm bowler with a decent pace and can come in handy with the bat as well. Parnell performed well in his early years but due to several injuries he could not remain consistent in his performances. (Source: File)

Chris Morris is a bowling all-rounder, who bowls at blistering 140 kph. He is also a pinch-hitter who can deliver big shots and play some useful cameos down the order. (Source: File)

South Africa's most effective spinner Imran Tahir will lead the bowling attack with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Tahir stands crucial in the middle-periods of matches, taking wickets and restricting the flow of runs. (Source: File)

Kagiso Rabada is a young talented fast bowler from South Africa and has the ability to trouble the batsmen with his pace and full length deliveries. The 21-year-old will lead the bowling attack with Morne Morkel. (Source: File)

Morne Morkel is another lethal fast bowler in South African bowling attack. He can be deadly in his first spells of the match as he bowls unplayable bouncers and wicket taking good length deliveries. Currently he leads the team's most potent pace pack. (Source: File)

Andile Phehlukwayo is a young all-rounder who will feature for the first time in Champions Trophy. He came in limelight after taking career-best 5 for 62 against Zimbabwe A in an unofficial Test, and also the leading wicker-taker in the quadrangular series in Australia. (Source: Twitter)

Keshav Maharaj is a left-arm spinner, the alma mater of Shaun Pollock. He picked 13 wickets during the opening first-class match of the 2016-17 season, and was selected for the Australian tour where he took four wickets in the last Test match. (Source: File)