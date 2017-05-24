ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, Fixtures, Dates and Timings

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1 in England and the top eight ODI teams — India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand — will be contesting in the race to win the title. The Virat Kohli-led team India will be looking to defend the title which they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni defeating England in 2013. The final of the edition of the tournament will be played on June 18. Group A consist of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England while the Group B has India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

England will play the tournament opener against Bangladesh at the Oval.

The Steve Smith-led Australia will play against New Zealand in another Tasman Tasman rivals New Zealand on June 2 at Birmingham.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa on June 3 at the Oval in the Group B match.

India and Australia have always somehow, come up with truly exhilarating contests over the years, and the Champions Trophy match between the two sides will be no different. The Virat Kohli-led side will take on their neighbours on June 4 at Birmingham. The defending champions will be hoping to kickstart their campaign with a winning note against their arch-rivals.

Australia will play their their second match against the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh at the Oval on June 5.

England will take on New Zealand on June 6 at the Sophia Gardens. Both the sides will look to earn two crucial points as the race to finish at the top will heat up.

To keep the momentum going, Pakistan and South Africa will face each other on June 7 in Birmingham. Both the teams will be looking to progress to the knockout stage and the result of this match will surely effect the standings in Group B.

The defending champions will take on neighbours Sri Lanka on June 8 in their Group B match. Team India who have a pretty balanced side, will not feel the heat. While the Angelo Mathews-side will bank on their senior players to guide the young squad.

On June 10, New Zealand will play Bangladesh in their last league stage match.

England, who are looking to win their maiden Champions Trophy title, will play their last group stage match against two-times ICC Champions Trophy winners Australia on June 10 in Birmingham.

The defending champions India will end their league stage against South Africa on June 11 at the Oval. It will a crucial clash as it could effect the standings in Group B.