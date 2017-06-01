ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Revamp complete, England eye maiden title

After 2015 World Cup, England has shown tremendous improvement as a whole unit. The batting and bowling has clicked together brilliantly with the likes off Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Joe Root who have changed the entire gameplay with their aggressive approach and techniques. Captain Eoin Morgan in particular has performed exceedingly well in one-dayers with more than 5500 runs, averaging 38.10. His ability to smash quick runs in death overs and also hold on to his innings in crucial times makes him the most reliable England batsman. Being the hosts, this time there will be a lot of expectations from England to clinch their first Champions Trophy title. (Source: File)

Alex Hales is a right- hand opening batsman who made his ODI debut against India at Cardiff in 2014. He can be dangerous in the early overs with his aggressive batting style and capability to score runs in boundaries. (Source: File)

Jason Ray is an aggressive opening batsman who likes to deal in boundaries and it becomes a huge task for the opposition bowlers to stop him if he gets settled at the crease. (Source: File)

Sam Billings a right-hand opening batsman who likes to try various combinations in his batting style and plays according to his comfort. He is very innovative. He made his England debut against New Zealand at Edgbaston in 2015. (Source: File)

Moeen Ali is a batsman turned all-rounder. He used to bat with great technique but the main reason for his call-up in the side was his off-spin bowling when England needed a spinner after Graeme Swann's retirement. (Source: File)

Jos Buttler is a right-hand wicket-keeper batsmen who loves to play elegant shots. His batting looks effortless when he gets settled and plays his natural game including classy boundaries. (Source: File)

Joe Root is a classy right hand batsman who has revived England from his ability to handle the team's batting line-up single-handedly. Root's systematic approach towards the game makes him a complete player. (Source: File)

Ben Stokes is a great all-rounder who has developed himself over the past few years. He has technique in his batting, aggressive intent with bat and consistency in his balling with fresh energy in the field which suggests that he will grow into one of the most renowned all-rounders in England's history. (Source: File)

Chris Woakes is an all-rounder who has the ability in him but because of his inconsistency couldn't contribute much to the National side. Woakes has done remarkably well in the county games but to cement a place in the international side in any format, he has to show his talent on the main stage. (Source: File)

Jonny Bairstow is a promising all-rounder with a lot of talent in both departments. He is useful in the middle order with his ability to smash quick runs in death overs and is also effective with the ball. (Source: File)

Jake Ball is a young fast bowler who was selected from England Development programme in 2015 and was selected to play for England Lions. He has performed brilliantly in domestic cricket and is expected to excel in the England National team. (Source: File)

Adil Rashid is a key spinner for the England side in this tournament. He has 63 wickets in 44 one-day matches. With his controlled line and length and ability to turn the ball he can be dangerous for the opposition batsmen. (Source: File)

David Willey is a rare talent for England. He is an innovative all-rounder who likes to try variations in his game. He is very capable of changing the game with bat or ball. His clean hitting shots and controlled pace bowling will be a threat to the opposition teams. (Source: File)

Liam Plunkett is a fast-medium seamer who can bowl unplayable deliveries at times and can also bat down the order, smashing some powerful boundaries for the side when required. Few years back due to his inconsistency with the ball he was dropped from the National squad. (Source: File)