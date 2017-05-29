ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New-look Pakistan face India in first match

Sarfraz Ahmed will be under pressure as he leads Pakistan in a major ICC event for the first time. Having taking over the captaincy from Azhar Ali, he will try to take Pakistan deep in the tournament.

Ahmed Shehzad is an aggressive opening batsman who can provide blistering starts for Pakistan and make maximum use of the power play overs. (Source: File)

Pakistan's right hand opening batsman, Azhar Ali has come a long way from the domestic scene to play at international level for their national team. He was captain after the 2015 World Cup, but couldn't produce results for his team, losing 18 matches out of 30. (Source: File)

Babar Azam is a right-hand, top-order batsman known for his discipline and calm attitude, he performed well in 2016 making three consecutive hundreds against West Indies and cemented his place in the one-day side. (Source: File)

Mohammad Hafeez is now a middle order batsman and also a handy off-spin bowler, who made his permanent place in the team around 2011 when he became consistent with the bat and ball. (Source: File)

Shoaib Malik is the Nucleus of Pakistan. He is a batting all-rounder, but at the same time he is effective with his bowling as well. He has been a game-changer in one-day matches and is also a dangerous lower-order slogger. (Source: File)

Haris Sohail is a left-hand middle-order batsman, who made his mark in the Pakistan team after his successful domestic 2010-11 season, scoring 654 runs in 12 first-class games. (Source: File)

Fahim Ashraf is a left-hand batsman and a right-arm bowler who has impressed the selectors from his domestic performance. He played a match winning knock in the warm-up against Bangladesh and is expected to continue his form for the big matches. (Source: File)

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan is the most promising young fast bowlers in recent years, alongside Mohammad Amir. Good pace with stamina and an ability to swing the ball around makes him a dangerous fast bowler in the side. (Source: File)

Mohammad Amir, is a left-arm pace bowler, who is regarded as a hot pace prospect. With his ability to swing the ball both the sides he can be dangerous for the opposition in the Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

Shadab khan is a great turner of the ball, he got recognition during Pakistan Super League His ability to take wickets while maintaining an excellent economy rate made him a probable for the Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

Wahab Riaz is a left-arm fast bowler, which has a decent amount of pace to trouble the best batsmen, but the only problem has been the lack of consistency. Riaz has been a wicket taker but at the same time he has conceded a lot of runs. (Source: File)

Imad Wasim has risen up the ladder through his impressive domestic season performance where he struck a half-century for Islamabad on debut in 2007. Seven years later he smashed a maiden double-hundred in 2014. Imad represented his country in the World T20 that followed in 2016 and is now a part of the Champions Trophy squad. (Source: Twitter)

Fakhar Zaman is not new to cricket as he has been a part of domestic cricket for over five years with almost no attention. He is a left-handed opener with an impressive career averaging 42 in first class cricket and 49 in List A. (Source: Twitter)