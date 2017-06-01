ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India’s performance in previous editions; see pics

In the 1998 edition, India made it to the semi-final where they met West Indies in Dhaka. Mohammad Azharuddin’s Indian side scored 242/6 in 50 overs.In reply, Brian Lara-led West Indies chased down the target by 6 wickets and 3 overs to spare.(Source: Express Archive)

In 2000, India were playing under Sourav Ganguly where they reached finals of this Champions Trophy in Nairobi and were up against New Zealand. India scored 264/4 while New Zealand were left tottering at 132/5 in reply. Chris Cairns’ heroics with the bat guided his side to an emphatic win by 4 wickets. He scored a hundred and remained unbeaten. (Source: Express Archive)

The 2002 Champions Trophy that was held in Sri Lanka saw an unusual result.The trophy was shared between the two finalists after both the final matches were washed away due to rain.

The 2004 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy saw a bit of change in the format in England. There were 12 teams in total who participated in the tournament. India were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage as they won and lost one game each druing their group stage. (Source: AP)

The format of ICC Champions Trophy changed yet again when it traveled to India in 2006. 8 teams participated in the competition and were divided in two groups having four teams each. India were knocked out in the group stage. (Source: PTI)

India traveled to South Africa to take part in the 2009 competition but were eliminated in the group stage. (Source: AP)