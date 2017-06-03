ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India look to settle scores with Pakistan

India v Pakistan, 2014, Asia Cup: After winning the toss, Misbah-ul-Haq put team India to bat. Coming in after losing to Sri Lanka in the previous match, India's misery continued as they lost Shikhar Dhawan. It was twin fifties by Amabati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja that helped India set a target of 246. It wasn't an easy chase for Pakistan as they stumbled in the middle but it was Mohammad Hafeez's knock of 75 along with Shahid Afridi's cameo of 34 from 18 balls. Pakistan chased down the total with one wicket and two ball remaining.

India vs Pakistan, 2013, ICC Champions Trophy, Birmingham: India - Pakistan match is one of the biggest thing in any ICC tournament. And the stage was set for both the teams as India, who were on a run, were facing Pakistan in their last group game. After winning the toss, MS Dhoni put Pakistan to bat. And it was yet another show by the Indian bowlers as they bundled out Pakistan for just 165. In reply India was off to a brisk start with Shikhar Dhawan (48) taking the attack to the Pakistani bowlers. Rain interrupted the match twice but Dhawan ensured that India were much ahead of the D/L par score. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were unbeaten as India achieved their revised target of 102 in the 20th.

India vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Chennai, 2012: With the circumstances and cool enough between the two nations, Pakistan's cricket has been effected the most. However, the two cricketing giants were into action when Pakistan toured India in 2012. In the first ODI match at Chennai, Pakistan edged out India and won the match by six wickets. Despite skipper MS Dhoni's knock of 113, and defending a total of 227, Indian bowlers failed to defend their total. Pakistan wnt on to register their first series win over India in last 10 years.

India vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Kolkata, 2012-13: Narrow one-wicket win in the first ODI match in Chennai, meant a lot for Pakistan. Looking to level scores, team India entered the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but could only add on to their disappointment as they lost the second ODI by 85 runs. Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed scored a 124-ball 106 while Mohammad Hafeez scored a 73-ball 76 which boosted Pakistan's total to 250. In reply, except MS Dhoni the entire Indian batting order failed. Dhoni's 54 from 89 balls was the highest individual score. Team India was bundled out for just 165. This defeat meant India first series defeat against Pakistan in 10 years.

India vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, 2012-13: In a low-scoring match, India managed to defend their total of 167 against Pakistan. More than defending the total, they managed to save their pride against the visitors. 2-0 downn in the series, MS Dhoni-led side were playing for pride at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. Ishant Sharma led Indian bowling as he claimed three wickets and helped the men in blue bowl out Pakistan to 157.