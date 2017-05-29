ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here’s what Indian cricket team is doing off the field in England, see pics

The Indian cricket team are in England for the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. Over the years, the members of the squad have become increasingly active on social media. They are hence giving us a peak into their daily lives outside the pitch while playing an ICC tournament. It has been something of an enigma for ardent cricket fans as to how their favourite teams recharge themselves in between matches and we are now getting to see exactly that thanks to the players. This was uploaded by captain Virat Kohli after India defeated New Zealand in their first warm-up match. (Source: Twitter)

Umesh Yadav also uploaded a picture from the night, albeit from a slightly different angle. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been cut out in this one. (Source: Instagram)

Umesh has been particularly enthusiastic in sharing moments from England on social media. Here we see him with fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Yadav, Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah comprise India's pace battery. (Source: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand shared an image from a solo trip he took around the streets of London. India had practiced at Lord's after they arrived in England which is not too far from the iconic London bridge. (Source: Twitter)