ICC Champions Trophy 2017: ‘Favourites’ Australia eye treble

Australia without a doubt are the tournament favourites. Being the ICC Champions Trophy winners twice, the side is already prepared to start their campaign fresh. The team has a deadly combination of deep batting line-up, match winning all-rounders and a lethal pace attack. Australian captain Steve Smith is the best young one-day player in the world and his blistering form with the bat is a huge advantage for the Kangaroos going into Champions Trophy. Smith has scored over 3000 one-day runs with an average of 44 which stands out the best, compared to all young batsmen. He will be the key player for Australia in their whole campaign. (Source: File)

David Warner is a left hand opening batsman who believes in thrashing the bowlers from the first ball he faces at the crease. He is also aggressive in nature but makes sure to give his best on the field if he is not firing with the bat. He is one of the most destructive hitters in world cricket. (Source: File)

Aaron Finch is a right-hand batsman who brings into his aggressive personality while batting. He believes in smashes the ball to all parts of the ground and is famous for hitting huge sixes. According to ESPNcricinfo, Finch had been an automatic selection in Australia's ODI and T20 teams for some time. (Source: File)

Chris Lynn is right hand top order batsman and is a valuable player for the team when he is fully fit. Lynn had to suffer with his form after getting injured in 2014 and 2016 as well. Recently he has shown a good rise while playing for KKR in the IPL and hope to continue his form for Australia in the Champions Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Glenn Maxwell is a blistering all-rounder in the Australian side. He is also one of the fastest scorers in world cricket. He plays a crucial role in the middle-order, providing quick runs and being able to perform unconventional shots like reverse sweeps and pulls with ease. (Source: File)

Matthew Wade is a talented wicket keeper-batsman, who came into the National team as a third choice after Brad Haddin and Tim Paine in 2011 for South Africa tour. After getting into the playing XI, Wade capitalised on his given chances, scoring important runs at crucial stages for the side in T20 as well as one-day format. (Source: File)

Travis Head is a classy left-hand batsman who made his first appearance for Australia in 2016 against India. He is a very talented batsman with the ability to play long aggressive innings in pressure situation but needs to focus on his consistency. (Source: File)

John Hastings is a powerful all-rounder who bowls right-arm fast-medium and is also effective with in the lower-order batting. he made his one-day debut against India in 2010. He is also known for outsmarting batsmen with his variations in bowling. (Source: File)

Moises Henriques is a dangerous all-rounder who has the ability smash the ball for huge sixes and is also a threat with the ball, bowling middle over spells, breaking the set partnerships by providing quick breakthroughs. (Source: File)

Marcus Stoinis is a top-order batsman and medium-pace bowler who debuted for Western Australia in 2009. The highlight of his career was when he became the highest run-scorer for Victoria in 2014-15 Sheffield Shield season and made his entry into the Australia squad for one-day series against England in 2015. (Source: File)

Adam Zampa is a leg-spinner who made his place in the Australian one-day squad in 2016 after performing well for South Australia and Melbourne Stars. He is very effective with his changes in pace and variations like his wrong turn deliveries. (Source: File)

Pat Cummins is a right-arm fast bowler who generates great pace with excellent line and length. He made is debut for New South Wales in 2010-11. According to ESPNcricinfo, he is also considered to be a future leader of Australian pace attack. (Source: File)

James Pattinson is a strong fast bowler who has the ability to swing the ball and bring variations in his bowling. He will be one of Australian bowlers to watch over the next few years. (Source: File)

Josh Hazlewood is a right-arm fast bowler with good pace and accuracy. He can bowl continuous good length deliveries and in between surprise the batsman with a few variations. He was also a part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 2015. (Source: File)