ICC Champions Trophy 2017: ‘Dark horses’ New Zealand are the team to watch out for

New Zealand can be given the tag of the 'Dark Horses' as every time they are able to grab a semi-final spot in major ICC tournaments, be it the limited overs World Cup, T20 World Cup or Champions Trophy. The y clinched the title in 2000 against India when Chris Cairns produced a match-winning knock. New Zealand have a blistering batting line-up with the likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who can smash any bowler out of the park on their given day. New Zealand always produce surprising results with their ability to perform as a unit in crunch situations of the match. The kiwi captain Kane Williamson is currently one of the best limited overs batsmen in the world. He has all the shots in his kitty and always produce special knocks for his side. He has full control over his batting with a calm attitude which makes his innings more special. In New Zealand's campaign he will be the key aspect, hoping to give his best in all the matches. (Source: File)

Tom Latham is a left hand batsman who has played different roles in New Zealand side. He has batted in every position in limited-overs cricket, and has played as a reserved wicket-keeper in the side. Latham was mainly an opening batsman but had to settle in different position according to the team requirement. (Source: PTI)

Martin Guptill is a right-hand batsman who is New Zealand's man to watch this tournament. He plays with maturity and calmness but still manages to thrash the bowlers out of the park on his given day. (Source: File)

Ross Taylor is a left hand batsmen who provides stability to the middle order and is dangerous if he is given his time to settle at the crease. (Source: File)

Luke Ronchi is a fiery middle order batsman who is effective in death overs with his blistering batting. He is another wicket-keeper option for the team and can be dangerous with the bat on rare occasions. (Source: File)

Corey Anderson is a blistering all-rounder for the kiwis and is the trump card in this tournament for them. He can turn around the whole match with his massive hitting and is also useful with the ball at crucial stages, providing important wickets. (Source: File)

Jimmy Neesham is another promising all-rounder with his abilities to clear the ball easily without much hesitation and can also bowl in required situations of the match. (Source: File)

Neil Broom is a right hand middle-order batsman who has played for New Zealand not on a consistent basis but overall he has scope to be a regular player for the kiwis as he can play some impressive cricketing shots. (Source: File)

Tim Southee is a right-arm fast bowler who is effective with his outswingers and pace. he can also be useful with the bat, down the order, smashing quick runs in death overs. (Source: File)

Trent Boult is a promising fast bowler in the kiwi side with a lo of pace and accuracy. He has all the qualities of being the next Shane Bond as he takes wickets at quick pace with controlled aggression. (Source: File)

Mitchell Santner is a left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner. He was included in the New Zealand side after performing exceedingly well in 2014-15 domestic season. He is effective in both the departments and can change the match when he's at his best. (Source: File)

Mitchell McClenaghan is a promising fast bowler wo has performed brilliantly in past series for New Zealand and was also impressive in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. He generates good pace with accuracy and can bowl effective spells by taking crucial wickets. (Source: File)

Jeetan Patel bowls right-arm off-break but has been inconsistent in terms of providing quality bowling performance for New Zealand because of which he hsn't been able to make it often to the National side in the past. (Source: File)

Adam Milne is another promising youngster in the New Zealand side who has made his name recently with some impressive performances in the past few home series. Milne generates good pace and can bowl consistently at the same pace rate which makes him a very important player for the side. (Source: File)