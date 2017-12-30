Hitched: Sports stars who tied the knot in 2017
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Palestine conveys 'deep regret', recalls envoy for attending Hafiz Saeed event after India protests
- EntertainmentCBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title
- 51 girls rescued from Lucknow madrasa, allege sexual harassment by manager
- CitiesMumbai Kamala Mills fire highlights: A day after tragedy, encroachments at 314 restaurants and pubs demolished
- If you leave BJP, will try to get you good post in Congress: Hardik's offer to Nitin Patel
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan as Tiger continues to roar
- EntertainmentPadmavati controversy: As the film gets clearance from CBFC, here's a timeline of the hurdles it faced
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma should leave the house, says poll
- EntertainmentCBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title
- SportsGurbani becomes 2nd bowler to take hat-trick in Ranji final
- SportsFC Pune City vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score: Pune 1-0 NorthEast
- SportsDelhi police register FIR against Sushil Kumar
- TechnologyApple Watch 3 review: Three months on, I’m wondering if I have really used the best smartwatch well
- TechnologyFlipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale: Top discounts on Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles
- TechnologyNokia 3310 4G variant spotted on TENAA, could launch in January