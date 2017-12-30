1 / 11

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy recently and shared the photos from the wedding ceremony on their Twitter accounts. The two announced their wedding in a joint statement on Twitter, saying, 'Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We're truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey." The duo met each other during an advertisement shoot in 2013. (Source: Instagram)