Here’s what the Indian cricket team is doing in Sri Lanka off the field, see inside pics

Team India begin their overseas season with a three-match Test, five ODIs and one-off T20I against Sri Lanka. Players took to social media to share their recent updates and how the tour has been, off the field.

Hardik Pandya, who has been in tremendous form in the limited overs, will be eyeing to earn his first cap in Tests. The right-hand all-rounder posted a photo on Instagram and said, "Gonna be in Sri Lanka for 50 days ! Really excited about the long cricketing season ahead."

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma both have been among the runs in the ODI cricket and will be looking to replicate their performances during India's tour of Sri Lanka. The left-handed opener posted a photo on social media and wrote, "Enjoyed batting in d nets today, getting use to the weather..looking forward for 2nd day tmrw fr our prac match."

KL Rahul, who had suffered an injury during India's Test series against Australia, is making a comeback to the squad. He posted a photo of Hardik Pandya where the all-rounder is enjoying sea food.

Hardik Pandya shared a photo of him with Shikhar Dhawan.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya clicked a photo during their visit to Ministry of Crab. It is a popular restaurant owned by former Sri Lanka captains Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara