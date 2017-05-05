From Hazel Keech to Rebecca O’Donovan: WAGs spotted at IPL 2017

Latest News
Published on May 5, 2017 6:01 pm
    The Indian Premier League is in its tenth season. While the cricketers are slugging it out in the middle here their partners, who cheer them on from the stands, are adding to the glamour quotient in the tourney. Here is a look at their partners who cheer them on from the stands. Yuvraj Singh’s new wife Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra and Daivid Warners wife Candice, all were spotted in the stands.

    Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech has been spotted in quite a few matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yuvraj has been in good touch and has played crucial role with both bat and ball for his side in the tournament.

    Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge recently got engaged. Zaheer is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going season of IPL. However an injury has kept him out from action in Delhi's last two matches. Sagarika played a role of hockey player in Chak de India.

    Shaun Marsh's wife Rebecca O'Donovan and son Austin Ross Marsh have been regular visitors in the spectator area. Rebecca and Austin have been travelling with their father.

    Shikhar Dhawan has been ingood touch for the defending champions and has been among the runs in this season. Dhawan's Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar have managed to be attendance during SRH's games.

    Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh's wife, has made sure that she is their in the crowd to cheer for her husband. Geeta and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha have been in the attendance on regular basis.

    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is having a wonderful season as his side became the first side to qualify for the play-offs and top the points table. Ritika Sajdeh,who is also his manager, has been a regular visitor at the stands.

    David Warner leads the top scorer chart and also holds the orange cap. Warner scored his first century for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders. Warner, who is a father of two daughters, is not only having a terrific season with the bat but also having some great time with his family. His wife Candice and daughters have been regular visitors at the stand in support of the Hyderabad skipper.

    Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira Shami.

