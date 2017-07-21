Harmanpreet Kaur to Mithali Raj: Star performers of Indian women’s cricket team at World Cup 2017

Mithali Raj-led Indian team has been on a roll as they have managed to make an impact in the ongoing Women's World Cup by making it to the final by ending Australia's journey in the tournament. Skipper Mithali Raj said that there has been a different match winner in each game. Here is the list of top performers in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten knock of 171 from 115 balls against Australia in the semi-final helped India cruise to their second final of Women's World Cup. With a hundred and fifty, Harmanpreet is India's second highest run-scorer in the tournament.

With her knock of 171, Harmanpreet joined Belinda Clark, Deepti Sharma, Chamara Athapaththui, Charlotte Edwards to score more than 150 runs in an innings in ODI cricket.

With 392 runs, Mithali Raj has led from the front. A match winning knock of 109 runs against New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal has put the 34-year old at the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers.

Mithali, who has been on song with the bat, also became the only woman to score 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. The right-hander continues to do the job for India and it remains to be seen whether she can end the Cup on a high, with the title.

Indian opener Punam Raut has been in good run with the bat as she has given solid starts. With 295 runs in eight innings, she is India's third highest run-scorer. She scored a ton against Australia but it was in a losing cause.

Deepti Sharma has been brilliant with both bat and ball. With two fifty plus scores, she has scored 202 runs. She is India's leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in eight innings.