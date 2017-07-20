Harmanpreet Kaur shines with 171 in Women’s World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten knock of 171, which changed the course of the match, helped team India set Australia a mammoth target of 282 in the semi-final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Harmanpreet brought her second ODI hundred in just 90 balls.
With both the openers back in the hut, Harmanpreet Kaur along with skipper Mithali Raj, forged a 66 run partnership to steady India's innings. Despite Mithali's dismissal, Kaur didn't let Australia take control.
Harmanpreet Kaur joins Belinda Clark, Deepti Sharma, Chamara Athapaththui, Charlotte Edwards to score more than 150 runs in an innings in ODI cricket.
Harmanpreet forged a 137 run partnership with Deepti Sharma while an unbeaten 43-run stand between Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy pushed India’s total to 281.
In her innings of 115 balls, she smashed 20 fours and seven sixes.
She also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the women’s World Cup, going past Mithali Raj’s 109, which came against New Zealand in India’s last league match.
After completing her hundred, she smashed eight fours and five sixes in 25 balls.