Harmanpreet Kaur gets rousing reception in Punjab
-
Indian women's team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned back home on Sunday. Harmanpreet played a key role in India's campaign in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2017. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team registered a berth in the final but didn't lift the trophy as they were defeated by England at Lord's earlier this year. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
Harmanpreet Kaur played a major role in guiding India to final of the tournament as she smashed an unbeaten 171 in semi-final match against Australia. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
Hailing from Monga, Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur was welcomed by her family. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
Harmanpreet Kaur with brother and parents as she reached her home town Moga in Punjab on Sunday, (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
This was the second instance when India made a cut into the final of ICC Women's World Cup. The last time they did this was back in 2005. (Source: Harmanpreet with brother and parents as she reached her home town Moga in Punjab on Sunday,july 30 2017.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
Earlier, the members of the Indian team were rewarded 50 lac each. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
-
Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lac for Harmanpreet Kaur. (Source: Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lac for Harmanpreet)