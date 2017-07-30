Latest News

Harmanpreet Kaur gets rousing reception in Punjab

Published on July 30, 2017 9:54 pm
    Indian women's team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned back home on Sunday. Harmanpreet played a key role in India's campaign in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2017. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team registered a berth in the final but didn't lift the trophy as they were defeated by England at Lord's earlier this year. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Harmanpreet Kaur played a major role in guiding India to final of the tournament as she smashed an unbeaten 171 in semi-final match against Australia. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Hailing from Monga, Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur was welcomed by her family. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Harmanpreet Kaur with brother and parents as she reached her home town Moga in Punjab on Sunday, (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    This was the second instance when India made a cut into the final of ICC Women's World Cup. The last time they did this was back in 2005. (Source: Harmanpreet with brother and parents as she reached her home town Moga in Punjab on Sunday,july 30 2017.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Earlier, the members of the Indian team were rewarded 50 lac each. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lac for Harmanpreet Kaur. (Source: Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lac for Harmanpreet)

