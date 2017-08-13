Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav light up Pallekele

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team took a mammoth lead of 333 runs against Sri Lanka at the end of second day's play after enforcing a follow-on against the hosts. India in first innings scored 487 runs and later bundled out Sri Lanka for 135. (Source: Reuters)

Earlier, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya 108 runs included 7 sixes and eight boundaries. (Source: Reuters)

During his innings, Hardik Pandya achieved a feat of scoring most number of runs for India in one over. He scored 26 in an over of Malinda Pushpakumara which included two boundaries and three maximums on the trot. (Source: AP)

While Hardik Pandya hammered the Sri lankan bowlers, spinner Sandakan picked up five wickets in the innings. His dismissals included the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Shami gave India a perfect start with the ball and peppered the Sri Lankan batsmen with some good and short length deliveries. The right-handed bowler eventually scalped a couple of wickets in the innings. (Source: Reuters)

The real drama began when Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the attack. Kuldeep is playing his first match of the series and the spinner didn't waste much time to leave a mark. He bagged a four-for in the first innings. (Source: AP)

Dinesh Chandimal was the highest-scorer for Sri Lanka in first innings. He scored 48. (Source: AP)

The visiting team had a perfect start to the second innings as well as Umesh Yadav gave India their first breakthrough before the end of day's play. (Source: Reuters)