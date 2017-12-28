1 / 14

It seems to be the wedding season for Indian cricketeters. In November, it was Indian star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who married his fiancee Nupur Nagar at a ceremony in Meerut. In the same week, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan tied the knot with his fiancee, Sagarika Ghatge of "Chak De" fame, at a court ceremony. Then, came the turn of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who married his long time girlfriend, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy. Now it's Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot with his girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at a ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)