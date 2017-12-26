1 / 9

Mumbai Indians and India 'A' all-rounder Krunal Pandya is following the footsteps of Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and skipper Virat Kohli and getting married this month with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma. The couple looked dashing in their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, complimenting each other. Have a look yourself! Announcing the news of his marriage, Pandya wrote in an Instagram post Krunal Pandya wrote, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!" (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)