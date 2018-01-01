Happy New Year 2018: How Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers rang into 2018
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Pakistan has given us lies and deceit, says Donald Trump as he hints at withdrawing $255 million aid
- CRPF camp attack: 16-year-old suicide bomber among three JeM militants killed in Pulwama
- PM Modi urges scientists to use vernacular languages to promote science among youths
- North East IndiaAssam recognises 1.9 crore legal citizens in first NRC draft
- Why 2018 is a big election year for India
- EntertainmentZero: Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of his next film, set to impress in a never-seen-before avatar
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's selfie moment is the perfect gift for their fans on New Year
- EntertainmentKareena-Saif welcome 2018 in a royal way, Taimur's adorable click is the best gift
- EntertainmentTiger Shroff and Disha Patani give holiday goals from the beaches of Sri Lanka
- SportsVidarbha lift maiden Ranji Trophy title
- SportsVirat wishes 'Love and light to all' for New Year's
- SportsSports calendar 2018: World Cup, CWG, Asiad in busy year
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi A1 gets Android Oreo update: How to download, install and what's new
- TechnologyCES 2018: Will Samsung tease Galaxy S9, S9+ this week?
- TechnologyApple's battery replacement for older iPhones now live, prices start at Rs 2000 plus
- Lifestyle2018 horoscope for all zodiac signs: Find out what the stars have in store for you