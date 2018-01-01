1 / 11

Newly weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma begin their new year in Cape Town as India will take on South Africa in 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s, starting on January 5. Kohli said, "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all." The first Test will be played in Cape Town. Kohli had said in the press conference before India’s departure for South Africa that the players would be relishing the chance to walk around freely in the country, something they haven’t been able to do for a long time now because of the extended run of series at home.