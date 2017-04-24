Sachin Tendulkar turns 44: Glimpse into unseen pics with family

As the most iconic cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, celebrates his 44th birthday, here is a sneak peak into some of the unseen photos with family. A 22-year old Sachin, who was making his impact in the world of cricket, married Anjali. Sachin was blessedd with a daughter and a son. HIs son, Arjun, later went on to follow his fathers footsteps, however, he is a left hander.

Sachin Tendulkar's father Ramesh Tendulkar, was a well-known Marathi novelist. The 44-year old cricketer lost his father in the middle of the 1999 World Cup and had to miss the match against Zimbabwe to attend the final rituals of his father. However he returned and played the matc hagainst Kenya, where also scored a 101-ball 140. He dedicated his knock to his father.

On 24 May 1995, Tendulkar married Anjali, daughter of Gujarati industrialist Anand Mehta and British social worker Annabel Mehta. Sachin was six years younger to Anjali. Anjali in an interview told that she first met the 22-year old Sachin at the Mumbai airport when he returned from his first tour of England in 1990. They had a courtship of five years and had got engaged in 1994 in New Zealand.

Sachin Tendulkar's mother Rajni use to work in the insurance industry. He has always showed that how close he has been to his mother. During his last international match against West indies, Rajni along with Anjali and children was present in Wankhede.

Sachin Tendulkar along with Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun clicked a selfie as they visited lalBaugcha raja during Ganesh Chaturth. i

Sachin posted a photo on Instagram where along with wife Anjali are seen performing pooja on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. "Happy Gudi Padwa and Ugadi everyone! Hope the coming year brings a lot of success and happiness!!" wrote Tendulkar wishing his fans.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the goodwill ambassador of the Indian contingent at the Rio Olympics 2016, clicked a selfie with daughter Sara.