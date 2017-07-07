Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: ‘Captain Cool’ turns 36

MS Dhoni, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the five-match ODI and alone T20I series against West Indies, turned 36 on Friday. Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, he is the third child to Pan Singh Dhoni. Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni initially had an interest in Badminton and Football, until his teacher asked him to join the school cricket team. After making his international debut in 2004, the right-handed batsman has led India for almost decade. As he completes his journey of 36 years, we see what all roles the 'Captain Cool' has played off field.

Dhoni, who started his new innings in 2010 as he married Sakshi Rawat, is a father to a daughter Ziva.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is fond of the Indian Army. The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1 November 2011.

Away from cricket as team India was having back-to-back Test series, MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to the semis in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MS Dhoni married Sakshi Singh on July 4 in 2010.

Inspite of his achievements, Dhoni has always been down to earth. And he still stays with his family. Dhoni's sister Jayanti, brother Narendra with his father Pan Singh.

Dhoni, who is fond of motorbikes, is also a pet lover. He loves dog and has three dogs.

Despite national dutties being his priorities, former Indian skipper manages to spend time with family.