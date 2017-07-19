Hall of shame: Indian athletes who have failed dope tests

Manpreet Kaur, who won a gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, tested positive for stimulant dimethylbutylamine.

Narsingh Yadav failed a dope test conducted by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) barely 10 days before the start of the Rio Olympic.

Narsingh Yadav was slapped a four-year ban by CAS following an appeal by WADA, because of which he could not participate in Rio 2016.

Seema Punia Antil, won a gold medal at the 2000 World Junior Championships in Chile, tested positive for stimulant pseudoephedrine and her medal was stripped off her.

Participating in the 63 kg category, Kumari had already tested positive before the games began but that fact was not publicly disclosed. Later the World body found her to have doped and banned her.