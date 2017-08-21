Only in Express
  • Hardwork pays off, says Geeta Phogat after buying a Range Rover

Hardwork pays off, says Geeta Phogat after buying a Range Rover

Published on August 21, 2017 4:42 pm
  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    India's female wrestler Geeta Phogat posted a picture of her new car,'Range Rover' on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture, "Hard work always pays off 🙏😊love with our new Car 🚘❤️😍 #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in." Geeta is the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in women's wrestling in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Instagram)

  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    Geeta Phogat regularly works out in the gym with her partner. She posted her workout picture on Instagram with a caption, "#workoutday #gymlife #gympartner #workhard ✌🏼💪🏻😂." (Source: Instagram)

  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    The Phogat sisters have shown impressive wrestling performances in their career. Geeta posted a picture with her sister Babita Phogat, with caption,"#sistersbond 👭💖." (Source: Instagram)

  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    Geeta Phogat during her practice session. She posted a picture on her Instagram account, saying, "practice makes perfect and that starts with us ✌🏼☺️." (Source: Instagram)

  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    Geeta Phogat's family of wrestlers has always been supportive of her. She uploaded a post on Instagram with her brothers and sisters. (Source: Instagram)

  • Indian Women wrestling, Geeta Phogat, Range Rover, wrestling, Geeta Phogat wrestling, indian express

    Geeta is regularly seen training with her younger sister Babita. (Source: Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express