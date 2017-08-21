Hardwork pays off, says Geeta Phogat after buying a Range Rover

India's female wrestler Geeta Phogat posted a picture of her new car,'Range Rover' on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture, "Hard work always pays off 🙏😊love with our new Car 🚘❤️😍 #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in." Geeta is the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in women's wrestling in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Instagram)

Geeta Phogat regularly works out in the gym with her partner. She posted her workout picture on Instagram with a caption, "#workoutday #gymlife #gympartner #workhard ✌🏼💪🏻😂." (Source: Instagram)

The Phogat sisters have shown impressive wrestling performances in their career. Geeta posted a picture with her sister Babita Phogat, with caption,"#sistersbond 👭💖." (Source: Instagram)

Geeta Phogat during her practice session. She posted a picture on her Instagram account, saying, "practice makes perfect and that starts with us ✌🏼☺️." (Source: Instagram)

Geeta Phogat's family of wrestlers has always been supportive of her. She uploaded a post on Instagram with her brothers and sisters. (Source: Instagram)