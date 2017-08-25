Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir and more celebrate Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a 10-day-festival celebrated to honour the birth of Ganesha - son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. This year, the festival begins from August 25 and ends with 'visarjan' on September 25. Ganesha is celebrated as the god of all beginnings and is worshiped at the start of any ritual or ceremony. He is known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity. On the auspicious day, Anil Kumble wished his followers on Twitter by saying, "Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi!". (Source: Anil Kumble's Twitter)

Gautam Gambhir too wished his followers. He wrote, "May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #GaneshChaturthi"

Suresh Raina, who is trying to once again make his way into the Indian national team, wrote: "HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI". ✌️"

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with lots of vigour in Maharashtra so fittingly enough, IPL said Mumbai Indians wished their followers: "It's the festive season in Mumbai & from Wankhede Stadum to pandals, this cheer will resonate all across the city - Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🙌".

Fellow IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wrote: "May prosperity prevail now and always. Happy #GaneshChaturthi 😊💛".

In one of the many figurines and idols created, this one by Cricket Talkies looked absolutely divine. They too wished their followers: "May the blessings of Ganesha protect and nourish us ! A very happy and playful #GaneshChaturthi".