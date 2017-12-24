1 / 8

While the Indian cricket team continued their upward march in the 2017 calendar year with yet another win against Sri Lanka, Lionel Messi steered Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of this season's Spanish league season. 2017 was not only memorable for particular teams but it also saw some mesmerising performances by certain individuals. Rohit Sharma produced yet another astonishing century as he guided India to an 88-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. Meanwhile, boxer Vijender Singh maintained his unbeaten run in Pro Boxing with a win over Ernest Amuzu. In the action down under, Australia continued their dominance by defeating England to reclaim the Ashes at Perth. Herein we take a look at all the events which made headlines during the last week -