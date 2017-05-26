From Rafa Nadal to Novak Djokovic: Here is the list of last 10 French Open winners

The 2017 edition of the French Open is on the wire and clayking Rafa Nadal will be looking to script another record in the history books by winning his 10th French Open title. Played since 1928 on red clay courts, the French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, played each year which include the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon. Nadal, who won his four consecutive titles from 2005 to 2008 and later regained the title in 2010 and then was the defending champion till 2015. Until, Stan Wawrinka won it defeating Novak Djokovic in 2015. Serbia's Novak Djokovic will begin his 2017 campaign as the defending champion.

Rafael Nadal won his third consecutive French Open title by defeating Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4.

Spain's Rafa Nadal scripted his name in the history books of French Open when he defeated Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0 to win his fourth consecutive title. By doing so he became the third player after Paul Ayme, Bjorn Borg to win four titles consecutively.

Sweden's Roger Federer won his maiden French Open title by defeating Robin Soderling 6–1, 7–6(7–1), 6–4 in 2009.

Rafael Nadal won his fifth French Open title by defeating Sweden's Robin Soderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4 in 2010.

2011 was yet another year for the Spaniard as he went on to defeat Sweden's Roger Federer by 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1 to win his sixth Roland Garros title.

In 2012, Rafael Nadal of Spain wrote history as he became the only player to win seven Roland Garros titles. Facing Novak Djokovic in the final, Nadal went on to win the finale by 6-4, 6-3,2-6, 7-5.

Back in 2013, Rafael Nadal showed everyone why he was considered as the Clayking as he defeated country mate David Ferer by 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 to win his eighth Roland Garros title.

Rafael Nadal won his ninth French Open title by defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic by 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

In 2016, Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal's tourney in the quarterfinals. However, he later lost to Switzeland's Stan Wawrinka by 4-6. 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.