From Pathan Brothers to Mesut Ozil, sports fraternity wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans

The sports fraternity never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on Eid. Cricketers and other sports personalities took to social media and wished their fans on the festival. Mohammad Kaif on his official Twitter handle wrote, ” Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak” while former Indian batsman posted, “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones.”

The Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - who are active on social media, took to Instagram and posted a photo of them with their father and wished everyone Eid Mubarak. In his post on Instagram, younger of the Pathan brothers, Irfan, posted a photo and wrote,s Eid Mubarak everyone... #love #eid"

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been regular in India's Test squad, posted a photo of him with his daughter Aariah. The right-arm pacer wrote, "Wish You&Your family a very Happy &Prosperous Eid-ul-Azha. May the blessing Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak"

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif posted a photo of him on Twitter and wished his fan a happy Eid. "#EidMubarak everyone. Wish. Peace , love and happiness to every being."

The elder of the Pathan brothers, Yusuf Pathan, posted a photo of him with his younger sibling on the occasion of Eid. Both the brothers can be seen in traditional attire and wrote, Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to everyone. May peace, love and harmony prevail in the world. Spread the joy."

Khaleel Ahmed, young 19-year old pacer, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Eid ul Adha mubark to everyone #peace🙌🏼"

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir enjoyed Eid as he in England for Natwest T20 Blast. The left-arm pacer wrotes, "Out and about on EID DAY😍😍😍😍"