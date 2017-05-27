From Justine Henin to Garbine Muguruza: Here is the list of last 10 French Open winners

The 2017 edition of the French Open is on the wire and the defending champion Garbine Muguruza will will take on the 2010 champion, Italian Francesca Schiavone. Played since 1928 on red clay courts, the French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, played each year which include the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon. Justine Henin of Belgium is the only player to have won three French Open titles. Russia's Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams of the the United States of America have won the title twice each. Angelique Kerber will open her campaign against Ekaterina Makarova.

Justine Henin won her fourth and her last French Open title by defeating Serbia's Ana Ivanovic.

Serbia's Ana Ivanovic won her second French Open title by defeating Russia's Dinara Safina by 6–4, 6–3.

Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated Dinara Safina 6-4, 6-2 to win her maiden French Open title in 2009.

Francesca Schiavone of Italy won her maiden Roland Garros title by defeating Samantha Stosur 6–4, 7–6(7–2) in 2010.

In 2011, China's Li Na defeated Italy Francesca Schiavone 6–4, 7–6(7–0) to win her first Roland Garros title.

Russia's Maria Sharapova won her first French Open title in 2014 by defeating Italian Sara Errani by 6–3, 6–2.

Serena Williams won her first Roland Garros title by defeating the defending champion Maria Sharapova by 6–4, 6–4 in 2013.

Maria Sharapova regained French Open title in 2014 by defeating Simona Halep 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–4.

Serena Williams of the United States of America won her second Roland Garros title by defeating Lucie Safarova 6–3, 6–7(2–7), 6–2. In the same year she went on to win the US Open.