Syria's run in the World Cup qualifiers: Syria would have been inellgible to play in the qualifiers had Malaysia not stepped in and agreed to host their home matches. Once in, they went for a spot in Russia and almost got there. They reached the final round and, if it wasn't for a last minute goal from Australia's Tim Cahill, Syria would have been through to the Inter-Confederation playoff and just one step away from sealing a spot in the World Cup group stage. This image that came out crowds watching Australia vs Syria in Damascus was one of the few images that have come out of Syria in the last decade that is not associated with the deadly civil war. (Source: File)