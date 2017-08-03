From Harmanpreet Kaur to Mariyappan Thangavelu: Full list of athletes recommended for Arjuna Awards

Along with the Khel Ratna recommendations, the award selection committee on Thursday named 17 players for Arjuna Awards including hockey player SV Sunil and cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur. Former hockey player Sardar Singh and Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia have been recommended with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who bats at No. 3 for Team India in Test cricket, scored the maximum runs for India in a single season last year. He tallied more than 1350 runs, surpassing even skipper Virat Kohli.

Harmanpreet rose to fame after smashing an unbeaten 171 runs off just 115 balls to help India beat formidable Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. She became the record holder for the highest individual score for India at the women’s World Cup.

Aarokiya Rajiv is a long jumper who won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games, clocking 45.92 seconds in the final.

Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympic games in the men’s high jump T-42 category. The athlete from Tamil Nadu is the first Indian to have won a Paralympian gold medal after 2004. He was awarded the Padma Shri in January this year.

Wrestler Satyawrat Kadian represented India at the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics where he won a bronze medal in the boys’ freestyle 100 kg category. (Source: File)

SV Sunil was recently named ‘Player of the Year’ in Asian Hockey Awards. Sunil played a vital role in India’s successful outing at FIH Champions Trophy in London last year where he led the forwardline. (Source: File)

20-kilometre racewalker Khusbir Kaur had come into limelight after winnin gbronze in the 10,000-metre walk race at the 2012 Asian Junior Athletics Championships. She won the silver medal in 20km women’s race walk at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. (Source: Express file)

Prashanti Singh is a shooting guard for the Indian Women’s National Basketball team, who have been in news lately for qualifying for Division A from B. She won the gold medal in the Asian beach games at Sri Lanka in 2011.

Saketh Myneni, who won a Gold medal in Mixed doubles and a Silver medal in Men’s doubles event at Incheon Asian Games 2014, last participated in the Gatineau Challenger in Canada last month. (Source: Express file)

Another para-athlete Varun Singh Bhati won bronze in the men’s high jump T-42 event at the Rio Paralympics. He recorded his personal best jump of 1.86 metres to finish third.

Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia has won eight titles on the Indian Open tour and is the reigning two-time Indian Open champion. He has won three of the seven Asian Tour engagements on Indian soil. (Source: Express photo)

Table tennis player from Tamil Nadu Anthony Amalraj. He won silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games in doubles with Sharath Kamal.

Boxer Devendro Singh from Manipur lost out in the quarter finals of 2012 Summer Olympics. He, however, won silver at the Asian Confederation Boxing Championship and 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Express File)

The Panipat lad Jasvir Singh represented the Indian kabaddi team that won Asian Games Gold medal in 2014 and World Cup in 2016. (Source: File)