Having started the tradition of recognising former cricketers with Virender Sehwag and then Ashish Nehra, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has kept it going by naming stands after former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and batsman Mohinder Amarnath. Recently, DDCA named the main entrance of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium ‘Virender Sehwag Gate’ and one end of the Kotla was renamed ‘Ashish Nehra end’ on the pacer's final day in international cricket temporarily. (Source: Express Photo)