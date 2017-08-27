Floyd Mayweather knocks out Conor McGregor to win superfight

A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Saturday, (Source: Reuters)

The American Mayweather cemented his legacy as an all-time boxing great with his 50th win in as many fights. (Source: Reuters)

Mayweather had said that the fight was not going to go the distance, and he delivered on that promise. (Source: Reuters)

Mayweather pinned McGregor on the ropes and mercilessly hammered the Irishman before referee Robert Byrd stepped in to halt the bout. (Source: Reuters)

The win sends the 40-year-old into his second retirement with a unblemished 50-0 record. (Source: Reuters)