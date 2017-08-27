Floyd Mayweather knocks out Conor McGregor to win superfight
A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Saturday, (Source: Reuters)
The American Mayweather cemented his legacy as an all-time boxing great with his 50th win in as many fights. (Source: Reuters)
Mayweather had said that the fight was not going to go the distance, and he delivered on that promise. (Source: Reuters)
Mayweather pinned McGregor on the ropes and mercilessly hammered the Irishman before referee Robert Byrd stepped in to halt the bout. (Source: Reuters)
The win sends the 40-year-old into his second retirement with a unblemished 50-0 record. (Source: Reuters)
Mayweather said, “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor you are a hell of a champion." (Source: Reuters)