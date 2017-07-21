England’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final

After suffering a 35-run defeat to India in the opening match of the tournament, England bounced back and went on to make it to the final without losing another game. After finishing second in the league stage, England defeated South Africa in the semi-final to keep their hopes alive of lifting the World Cup title for the fourth time.

Eyeing their fourth World Cup title, England defeated South Africa by two wickets in the semis to book their place in the finals. A fine fifty by Sarah Taylor and thirties by skipper Knight and Wilson helped England post a total of 221. Defending the score, England bowlers put up a fine show as they restricted South Africa to 218. (Source: Reuters)

Defending a total of 220 runs, England defeated West Indies by 92 runs. Tammy Beaumont (42) and Heather Knight (67) helped the hosts cross 200-run mark before the bowlers did a fine job to bowl out Windies for 128 runs. Natalie Sciver was the start performer with the ball as she claimed three wickets for just three runs in her four overs spell.

After securing wins over Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa England had their tails up. With all their departments covered, England once performed brilliantly with the bat and the ball. Riding high on a brilliant 129 by Natalie Sciver's the hosts posted 284 before their bowlers bundled the White feathers for 209.

In their fifth match of the tournament, England registered a narrow three-run win over Australia in a nail biting contest while defending their total of 259. Tammy Beaumont was the highest scorer for the hosts with a 88-ball 49. The bowers, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard in check to secure a thrilling win.

England continued their winning run as they thumped South African women's team by 68 runs. The duo of Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor scored big hundreds to help England post a mammoth 373/5. Danielle Hazell was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/70.

With one win and a loss in the tournament, England got their rhythm back as they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Chasing a total of 204, England reached the target with ease as Heather Knight top scored with 67.

After suffering a 35-run defeat to India, England made a strong comeback by registering an emphatic win over Pakistan. Skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver both scored hundreds as England trounced Pakistan by 107 runs.