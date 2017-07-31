England make 100th Oval Test memorable in 239 run triumph vs South Africa

England made 100th Oval Test a memorable one as they bundled out South Africa in the second session of Day 5 to register a 239-run in the third of the four-Test series. After posting a target of 550, riding on Moeen Ali's four-wicket haul hosts secured an easy victory. Making his debut in whites, Toby Roland-Jones made it memorable by claiming eight wickets. With the win on Monday, hosts have also taken a 2-1 lead in the series. (Source: AP)

Moeen Ali picked up a hat-trick, becoming the first England spinner since Tom Goddard, who did it in 1938-39 season. Moeen, who had Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel, also became the first player to claim a hat-trick at Oval. (Source: AP)

Moeen Ali was at his lethal best as he pitched the ball in right areas and got enough purchase to trouble Proteas batsmen. He also becomes only the fifth spinner to take a hat-trick in the longest format, joining Jimmy Matthews, Hugh Trumble, Peter Petherick and Sohag Gazi. (Source: Reuters)

Dean Elgar's fighting innings came to end after he was caught by Ben Stokes at slip with a craft of loop and drift by Moeen Ali. His knock of 136 kept South Africa on track. He scored his eighth Test hundred, which consisted of 20 fours. (Source: AP)

After claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Toby Roland-Jones followed up his stunning Test debut bowling, as he scalped wickets of Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander to finish with eight wickets in his first Test.(Source: AP)

Chris Morris provided stability to South Africa's second innings before he was caught at slip off Moeen Ali. In a 52-ball innings, Morris hit four fours and didn't let pressure build on Dean Elgar. (Source: AP)