England hammer South Africa to 177 run defeat

Moeen Ali led with bat and ball to take England to a 177-run victory over South Africa in the fourth test on Monday, wrapping up a home series win over the Proteas for the first time in nearly 20 years. Ali took 5-69 as South Africa was all out for 202 in its second innings soon after tea on the fourth day, well short of its target of 380 at Old Trafford.

It was England's second successive series win over South Africa after winning in South Africa 18 months ago, but broke a near two-decade drought on English soil.

England began its time under new captain Joe Root with a long-awaited home series win over South Africa, which had defied England in England since 1998.

On Monday, the end came quickly after Hashim Amla (83) and Faf du Plessis (61) held up England for nearly the whole second session in a 123-run partnership.

But in 17 balls, Ali had sent South Africa from 163-3 to 173-6 and the tourists were all but done.

James Anderson struck soon after tea with the wickets of Du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada, taking his match haul to seven wickets at his home ground, where one of the ends is named after him.

James Anderson scalped three wickets in the innings.

Ali finished South Africa off with two wickets in two balls to get tailenders Morne Morkel and Duanne Olivier.