7 / 8

Nathan Lyon struck early in the second session, breaking up the partnership between the last of the recognized batsmen when he dived at full length to his left to catch Moeen Ali's mistimed drive as England slid to 132-6. Nathan Lyon took a stunning return catch among his four wickets as Australia bowled England out for 227 just after dinner on the third day, a 215-run deficit that gave Smith the option of sending the tourists straight back in and attempt to compound their woes under lights. (Source: Reuters)