Putting behind her disappointment at the Rio 2016 Olympics, India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai blew away her competition on Thursday and went on to set a new Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 48kg weightlifting. On her way to clinch India’s first gold at the Gold Coast event, Chanu has not pulled off clean lifts but also broke the games record in quick succession in all her three attempts. While in the snatch event, Chanu posted 80kgm 84kg and 86kg, in the clean and jerk she lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg). (Source: PTI)