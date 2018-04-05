1 / 7

Mirabai Chanu created history as she won the first gold for India at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in the women's weightlifting 48 kg category. On her way to CWG gold medal, the Manipuri girl also broke the CWG record in Snatch, and the CWG record in Clean and Jerk and the overall weightlifting record at CWG! (Source: PTI)