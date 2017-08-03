Cheteshwar Pujara 128*, Ajinkya Rahane 103*; India 344/3 on Day 1 against Sri Lanka

India had a perfect start to the second Test against Sri Lanka as they ended first day's play at 344/3. Riding on unbeaten tons from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the Virat Kohli-led side looked in cruise control especially in the later part of the day. Pujara went on to compile his 13th Test ton while Rahane notched up his 9th in the longest format. The two have scored a partnership of over 200 runs so far in the innings. (Source: AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara during the course of India's 344/3 on first day remained unbeaten at 128. (Source: AP)

While Ajinkya Rahane remained not out at 103 during India's innings on first day of the second Test in Colombo. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli came into this match with a hundred in his previous innings in Galle but he failed to leave a mark in this one and was dismissed for 13 earlier in the day. (Source: AP)

The skipper Virat Kohli was scalped by Rangana Herath who eventually returned with figures of 1/83 in 24 overs on first day. (Source: AP)

Indian opener KL Rahul made a comeback to the side with authority. The right-hander smashed 57 runs before getting run-out after a confusion in the middle with Pujara. (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan scored 35 before he was trapped by Dilruwan Perera in front of the stumps. (Source: Reuters)