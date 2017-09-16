Brazilian football great Ronaldinho visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Ronaldinho is in Mumbai to play in the second edition of the Premier Futsal. Futsal is a variant of football that is played indoors on a hard court as opposed to a grass football pitch. The filed of play and the goal posts are smaller and the match itself is 40 minutes long with each half lasting 20 minutes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ronaldinho is part of Delhi Dragons. He is one of the several football stars who are part of the league including former Portuguese captain Luis Figo and Manchester United greats Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Giggs and Scholes were part of the famous Class of 92 at Manchester United along with David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ronaldinho was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 World Cup in Germany. He made his name during his time with Spanish giants Barcelona. It was there that he came to be known as the best player of his generation. He helped Barcelona to the La Liga title in 2004 and also helped them to a first Champions League win in 2006. He also won consecutive FIFA World Player of the year awards in 2005 and 2006, an achievement that has matched by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ever since. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A poignant moment of his time with Barcelona was when he was given a standing ovation by Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alongwith Ronaldinho was his former Barcelona and former Barcelona team mate Deco, who had accompanied him to the Siddhivinayak temple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This is the second season that Ronaldinho has been associated with Premier Futsal. He retired from football in 2015. Although he earned a host of plaudits while at Barcelona, he faded away towards the end of his career, unable to reach the heights he did while at his peak. But his status as the best player of his generation remains intact and he remains a star attraction wherever he goes. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have repeatedly named him as an inspiration. He was announced as Barcelona's ambassador in 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)