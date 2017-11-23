6 / 6

Bhuvneshwar had some fun announcing his engagement. Unlike Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar is one that normally shies away from the limelight. He had first posted a photo of him sitting with some one in a restaurant with the other half of the photo cropped out. He promised that he would reveal the name when the time is right. There then came rumours of the other person in the photo being an actress who predominantly works in South Indian films but Bhuvneshwar quashed those rumours. He finally uploaded the full phot and announced later that he had got engaged to Nupur Nagar. (Source: Instagram)