Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo scores beauty before seeing red

Cristiano Ronaldo made a big impact in his truncated appearance at Camp Nou on Sunday, scoring a goal before being sent off in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo went on in the 58th minute and scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute. (Source: Reuters)

He earned a yellow card for taking off his shirt to flex his muscles at Barcelona’s faithful. But that defiant pose turned into a petulant pout two minutes later when Ronaldo was booked again for diving in the area following contact with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo gave the referee a push in the back after seeing the red card that meant he will miss Wednesday’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid went ahead in the 50th from an own-goal by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. (Source: AP)

Lionel Messi equalized for Barcelona in the 77th from the penalty spot. (Source: AP)

Lionel Messi was given the chance to take his “clasico” goal record to 24 against Madrid when Luis Suarez was fouled by goalkeeper Keylor Navas.(Source: AP)

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was a blow, substitute Marco Asensio’s 90th-minute strike with Madrid down to 10 men left Barcelona in a deep hole for the second leg. (Source: Reuters)