Bangladesh register historic first-ever Test win against Australia

Bangladesh registered a remarkable win in the first Test of the two match series against Australia to take a 1-0 lead on Wednesday in Dhaka. The hosts dismissed the visitors for 244 in the second innings to clinch a 20-run win. Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan grabbed the man-of-the-match award for his 10-wicket haul in the match. (Source: AP)

Australia's opener David Warner hammered a solid century and played an important role in the second innings, adding 130 runs for the fourth wicket with Steve Smith before getting dismissed by Shakib for 112. (Source: AP)

Australia's captain Steve Smith couldn't take his team to the finish line, getting dismissed for 37. (Source: AP)

Partnering Shakib in the deadly bowling combination, Taijul Islam played a massive role in dismantling Australia's batting line-up. He picked up three wickets in the second innings, including a crucial one of Peter Handscomb. (Source: AP)

All hopes ended for Australia when wicket-keeper Matthew Wade had to depart on four, taking Australia's score at 192 for the loss of six wickets. (Source: AP)

Shakib, at last, made things worse for the Kangaroos when he clinched Maxwell's wicket as Australia were eight down with 66 more required for victory. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh crowd enjoying the winning moment after their side dismissed Australia to 244 in the second innings. It will be marked as a historic day for Bangladesh Cricket. (Source: AP)