Australia take crucial lead over India on Day 2 in Bangalore

Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh scored fifties as Australia took a commanding position at stumps of Day 2 of the second Test in Bangalore. Resuming with 40 for no loss, openers David Warner and Renshaw provided a stable start to the visitors. However, Warner and captain Steve Smith couldn't hold on to their resistance as they were back into the pavilion and reduced Australia to 82 for two. Despite losing Warner and Smith cheaply, a 52-run stand between Renshaw and Marsh guided Australia to 237 for six. (Source: AP)

David Warner along with Matt Renshaw provided a solid start to their side. Warner and Renshaw shared a 52-run opening stand before Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke through Warner's difence and knocked off his bails. It was the eighth time the off-spinner dismissed the left-handed batsman in 12 Tests. (Source: PTI)

Ishant mocked the Australian skipper Steve Smith by making faces at him. Steve Smith, who is never to back down, sneered back at him. This banter continued for a while and was perhaps a ploy used by the India pacer to unsettle the batsmen. (Source: AP)

Matt Renshaw held the top of the Australian innings together in a patient, 196-ball innings that included partnerships of 52 with David Warner, 30 with skipper Steve Smith and 52 with Shaun Marsh before he went on the attack and was stumped off Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: Reuters)

Shaun Marsh, who added 52-runs with Matt Renshaw, continued with Matt Wade in a 57-run partnership that ensured Australia got a first-innings advantage, but was out for 66 off Umesh Yadav. (Source: Reuters)

India’s poor run with DRS continued on Day 2 as the Virat Kohli-led side took two needless reviews. With the close in fielders have fluffed their lines. With DRS being used in the on-going four-match Test series, the review system hurt the hosts when they took two needless reviews. One was of Shaun Marsh when they reviewed for a LBW. The other one was of Mathew Wade for a possible glove. Replays showed that there was no contact at all. (Source: AP)

Matthew Wade was not out on 25, and Mitchell Starc was unbeaten on 14 from 19 balls at stumps on Day 2 in Bangalore. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja's 3-49 was the pick of the bowling figures, although Ravichandran Ashwin did the bulk of the work with the ball and returned 1/75 from 41 overs. (Source: AP)