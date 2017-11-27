1 / 7

Australia beat England by 10 wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia chased down the victory target of 170 runs before lunch on day five, with David Warner finishing unbeaten on 87 and his opening partner Cameron Bancroft 82 not out. Openers Warner and Bancroft, having driven Australia to 114 at stumps on day four, needed only 56 runs to complete the win and rarely looked in danger. Steve Smith's team will head to the second Test starting in Adelaide on Saturday brimming with confidence after decisively breaking England's resistance at the Gabba. (Source: AP)